The army could be drafted in to help deal with the water shortage crisis in the north east.

Irish water says it's liaising with the defence forces as thousands of people in Drogheda and East Meath face their 5th day without water

Sixteen road tankers have been deployed to supplement the mains water supply, while a rationing programme will continue in affected areas, with water turned on for certain periods of time.

Meanwhile, it's emerged that Irish water had been repeatedly warned about the condition of the ruptured pipe.

According to reports in the Irish times the mains pipe near Drogheda was also broken in June last year.

Brendan works in a creche in Drogheda and says they're rationing the water they've left in their tank: