Irish water says it's monitoring water levels - amid reports more than 10 thousand homes could be hit with restrictions.

The Drought Management Team is meeting this morning as the heatwave continues.

It says water restrictions will become unavoidable, because demand is very close to outstripping the supply available.

The utility's again urging households and businesses to limit water use.

Met Eireann is forecasting another hot and sunny day with the west and the mid west likely to see highest temperatures of up to 30 degrees.

And the forecaster says temperatures should hit similar highs both tomorrow and Friday.