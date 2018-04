Irish Water is going ahead with plans to bring water from the River Shannon to Dublin and the Midlands.

The 1-point-3 billion Euro pipeline will supply 40 percent of the population within the next 7 years.

The plans will see water taken from the Parteen basin in North Tipperary and pumped up to 170 kilometers to the Midlands and Greater Dublin area.

Critics say the money would be better spent repairing leaks in the capital.