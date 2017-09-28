Women across Ireland are being advised to take a folic acid supplement every day if they are sexually active and could become pregnant.

Public body Safefood is urging women to take a folic acid supplement daily, even if they are not actively trying to become pregnant.

A baby’s spine and brain start developing in the first weeks of pregnancy and folic acid helps this development while also reducing the risk of neural tube defects like spina bifida.

However by the time women realise they are pregnant it may be too late to fully benefit from taking folic acid.

Folic acid supplements cost as little as one cent per day and are available from most pharmacies, supermarkets and health shops around the country.

More information is available at www.safefood.eu