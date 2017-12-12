Irish-based Ryanair pilots are to strike on December 20th.

Directly employed pilots - mostly captains - will withdraw their labour for 24-hours in a row over collective bargaining and negotiating rights.

The pilots backed industrial action by a margin of 94% in secret ballots conducted over the past week.

The Irish Air Line Pilots Association (IALPA) has warned further strike days will take place if an agreement is not reached.

The association represents around 80 of the airline's 360 pilots based in Dublin.

The IAPA says: "Although the number of employees involved in the strike is fewer than the total number of Irish-based Ryanair pilots, the action will have impact because planes cannot legally or safely fly without a captain."

Assistant General Secretary with IMPACT Ashley Connolly is urging Ryanair to engage to avert the strike: