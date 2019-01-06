The Department of Foreign Affairs are checking reports that an Irish man has been arrested by Syrian Democratic Forces fighting ISIS in eastern Syria.

The SDF has issued a statement claiming it has arrested five men, including one from Ireland, two from America and two from Pakistan.

It says the group were seized during an operation targeting Islamic State's last pocket of control in Northern Syria.

"A group of terrorists who had been preparing to attack civilians who were trying to get out of the war zone in masses was detected. Following long-term technical and physical follow-up, an operation against the cell was carried out by our forces."