The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed the death of an Irishman in the Greek wildfires.

Brian O'Callaghan-Westropp was on honeymoon with his wife Zoe Holohan in the coastal town of Mati near Athens when the fires erupted.

Ms Holohan is currently recovering in a Greek hospital.

The couple were married last Thursday before flying to Greece over the weekend.

Zoe Holohan. Image: Facebook

Ireland’s ambassador to Greece Orla O'Hanrahan has extended her sympathies to both families.

In a statement the families said: "We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of our family member, Brian O'Callaghan-Westropp.

“The families would respectfully appreciate privacy at this time as we grieve and as Zoe makes her recovery.

“Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later stage."

At least 80 people have died in the fires, with almost 200 others in hospital.

Dozens others remain unaccounted for, with soldiers currently going house-to-house, checking for victims.

It has been described as a "national tragedy" and the country has declared three days of mourning.