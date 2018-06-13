A 19-year-old Irish man is fighting for his life in a Spanish hospital after falling from a hotel balcony.

The man has been named locally Jack Walsh, from Askeaton in Limerick.

According to reports, the Limerick teenager had travelled to Mallorca after retaking a Leaving Cert exam.

It is understood he was only in the resort of Santa Ponsa a few hours when the incident occurred.

Local Spanish news has reported that an Irishman was in a “very serious” condition after falling “from a height of about twelve metres in Santa Ponsa, Mallorca.”

The circumstances leading up to the fall remain unknown.

It is believed a number of Mr Walsh's family members have travelled to the island to be at his side as he receives care in hospital.