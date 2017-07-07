A 39 year old Irishman is among those who've been injured on the first day of bullrunning in the Spanish city of Pamplona.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but his injuries are not thought to be severe.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it will provide assistance if requested.

Three other men were more seriously gored today - two from the US in the chest and scrotum and one from Spain in the thigh.

The week long festival usually attracts 2-thousand runners, with the last fatality occurring in 2009.