An Irishman who became an Internet sensation after his surprise court appearance at Wimbledon on Friday is raffling off the skirt he was forced to wear.

Chris Quinn from Greystones was invited onto the court during the ladies' invitation doubles match after shouting advice from the crowd.

But his blue shorts and green t-shirt breached the strict dress code, so four time grand-slam winner Kim Clijsters gave him her spare kit of a white skirt and t-shirt.

The 46 year old Captain of Greystones Lawn Tennis club is now raffling the outfit for the Gavin Glynn foundation which helps terminally ill children.