Ireland's been been knocked out of the Eurovision song contest for another year.

20 year old Brendan Muraay took to the stage in Ukraine last night for the semi-finals of the competition.

The Galway man, singing Dying to Try, was trying to secure Ireland's first appearance in the Grand Final since 2013.

But, despite trying very hard, he didn't get enough points to make it through:





To add even more drama to one of the most over-the -top TV events of the year, there was a proposal thrown in for pregnant Macedonian singer Jana Burčeska.





But it wasn't enough to get them through either; Austria, Bulgaria, Belarus, Croatia, Hungary, Denmark, Israel, the Netherlands, Norway and Romania have all made it to the final.