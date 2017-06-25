Is That Ronaldo's Dad?
A statue of the late Terry Wogan that was unveiled in Limerick yesterday has been lashed by online critics.
People have taken to social media, claiming the bronze memorial looks nothing like the popular broadcaster.
Some complained that the statue was like a cartoon version of the Limerick man.
Others suggested it bears more resemblance to Nick Cave, country singer Glen Campbell, and even Ronaldo's dad.
Breaking news.— Alan Ferguson (@alanfergs) June 24, 2017
Terry Wogan revealed as Ronaldo's dad.
Either that or statue creator bloke has a lot to answer for.#Wogan #Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/fNFinRVfIY
Aw, that’s nice. Limerick has honoured Terry Wogan by putting up a statue of some guy. pic.twitter.com/NRXbRtIS99— Damien Owens (@OwensDamien) June 24, 2017
How I reckon that Terry Wogan statue was made...#terrywogan #Limerick pic.twitter.com/7Vor1fii5Z— Colm (@Kielybear86) June 24, 2017
The new Terry Wogan sculpture in Limerick makes it look like he has the mumps. pic.twitter.com/o4X52lncMA— Helen O'Rahilly (@HelenORahilly) June 24, 2017
They've unveiled a statue of Terry Wogan in Limerick today. I'm rubbish at art but the proportions seem a little off 👀 pic.twitter.com/YRcvVrBgNR— Mazzy K (@MazzyK) June 24, 2017
But the reaction was not all negative...
Ok, am emotional. I grew up watching Terry Wogan pic.twitter.com/RswNaBzr5J— Jess⚓️bettyoctopus (@bettyoctopus) June 24, 2017
Family selfie with #TerryWogan— Laura Ryan (@LauraMR) June 24, 2017
Great atmosphere in #limerick this afternoon #ThisisLimerick pic.twitter.com/u8JwGrDI83
A beautiful sculpture of Terry Wogan has been unveiled here at Howleys Quay in Limerick city! #LoveLimerick pic.twitter.com/SbPRtnAKSI— #LimerickTilliDie (@ilovelimerick) June 24, 2017