Twitter critics not impressed by Wogan statue

A statue of the late Terry Wogan that was unveiled in Limerick yesterday has been lashed by online critics.

People have taken to social media, claiming the bronze memorial looks nothing like the popular broadcaster.

Some complained that the statue was like a cartoon version of the Limerick man.

Others suggested it bears more resemblance to Nick Cave, country singer Glen Campbell, and even Ronaldo's dad.






But the reaction was not all negative... 




 