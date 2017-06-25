A statue of the late Terry Wogan that was unveiled in Limerick yesterday has been lashed by online critics.



People have taken to social media, claiming the bronze memorial looks nothing like the popular broadcaster.



Some complained that the statue was like a cartoon version of the Limerick man.



Others suggested it bears more resemblance to Nick Cave, country singer Glen Campbell, and even Ronaldo's dad.

Breaking news.



Terry Wogan revealed as Ronaldo's dad.



Either that or statue creator bloke has a lot to answer for.#Wogan #Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/fNFinRVfIY — Alan Ferguson (@alanfergs) June 24, 2017





Aw, that’s nice. Limerick has honoured Terry Wogan by putting up a statue of some guy. pic.twitter.com/NRXbRtIS99 — Damien Owens (@OwensDamien) June 24, 2017









The new Terry Wogan sculpture in Limerick makes it look like he has the mumps. pic.twitter.com/o4X52lncMA — Helen O'Rahilly (@HelenORahilly) June 24, 2017





They've unveiled a statue of Terry Wogan in Limerick today. I'm rubbish at art but the proportions seem a little off 👀 pic.twitter.com/YRcvVrBgNR — Mazzy K (@MazzyK) June 24, 2017





But the reaction was not all negative...

Ok, am emotional. I grew up watching Terry Wogan pic.twitter.com/RswNaBzr5J — Jess⚓️bettyoctopus (@bettyoctopus) June 24, 2017









A beautiful sculpture of Terry Wogan has been unveiled here at Howleys Quay in Limerick city! #LoveLimerick pic.twitter.com/SbPRtnAKSI — #LimerickTilliDie (@ilovelimerick) June 24, 2017



