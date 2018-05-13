Ireland's Ryan O'Shaughnessy finished in 16th place at the Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon last night.

Israel was declared the winner, with 529 points.

Cyprus were in second place followed by Austria.

Final scores in the 2018 contest | Image: YouTube/Eurovision Song Contest

Twenty-six countries battled it out in the contest.

A man stormed the stage while the UK's entry, SuRie, was performing.

He reportedly shouted about "Nazis of the UK media" as the singer sang her song, Storm

He was quickly dragged off stage by security after shouting "we demand freedom".

The singer clapped along until she was given a new microphone.