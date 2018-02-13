Police in Israel say the country's Prime Minister should be charged over alleged bribery cases.

It comes following investigations into two separate corruption allegations.

Benjamin Netanyahu denies claims he accepted tens of thousands of dollars in gifts, and another allegation that he offered to give preferential treatment to a newspaper publisher.

A final decision on whether he will face charges will be taken by the attorney general's office.

In a televised address this evening, the Israeli PM said: "All I did was for the benefit of the state of Israel.

"This is what I did up until now and what I will continue to do."

He predicted that nothing would come of the allegations against him, which he said are "baseless".