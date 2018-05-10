Instagram appears to be experiencing technical difficulties this afternoon.

Users say their feeds were not refreshing and stories were not loading.

It's not yet known how many users have been affected.

People have been taking to Twitter in their thousands to air their frustrations.

Everybody running to twitter since Instagram is down 😭 pic.twitter.com/1KTi5F7Fy1 — Sade The Rapper 🎒 (@gdsxsade) May 10, 2018

Instagram is down. 😑😑😑 pic.twitter.com/ExFRxgUpUT — Sheena Mae Morales (@sheenammorales) May 10, 2018

When users tried to access Instagram via their desktop the link to the site no longer worked.

Within an hour of the first reported technical difficulties Instagram began to load for users again, but for that hour there are reports people were actually speaking to each other and not posting about their gym session and dinner on social media.

Today FM has reached out to Instagram but have yet to hear back from the social media platform.