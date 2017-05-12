Thirteen minutes of a film, 21 pages of a book and 30 days of healthy eating - is the time it takes to embrace something new a study has found.

The study of 2000 adults saw 71 percent says they often need time to 'get into' a new pursuit.

On average it takes 7 trips to the gym and 6 exercise classes before it's part of the routine.

It takes 8 weeks to settle into a new job and 51 days to break a bad habit.

Almost 8 in ten people found it hard to stick to a new hobby or habit according to the poll.