It's never been more difficult to find a decent place to rent in Dublin.

While rents around the country are exceptionally high, they are almost completely unaffordable in the capital.

If you're looking for proof of how ridiculous rent prices in Dublin have become, look no further than this shed in Blanchardstown.

Listed as a 'Superb one bedroom granny flat with own private entrance' the ad goes on to say, 'This fine property is presented in immaculate condition throughout.

'Living accommodation comprises of all in one living, kitchen and bedroom with a separate en-suite.

'This magnificent property boasts an idyllic setting with easy access to the M50 Motorway.'

Magnificent property?

It's a shed lads.