Bernese Mountain dog Bród stole the show

President Michael D Higgins has hosted a reception at Áras an Uachtaráin in honour of the Irish women's field hockey team.

They made history this summer, becoming the first Irish team to reach a senior world cup final in any field sport.

Image: © 2018 President of Ireland

But it wasn't sport that took the limelight yesterday - it was Bród.

One of the president's two Bernese Mountain dogs stole the show - with the guests crowding around for selfies.

Image: © 2018 President of Ireland

The Madraí an Uachtaráin, Shadow and Bród, are no strangers to news - featuring in many garden party photos.