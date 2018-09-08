President Michael D Higgins has hosted a reception at Áras an Uachtaráin in honour of the Irish women's field hockey team.

They made history this summer, becoming the first Irish team to reach a senior world cup final in any field sport.

Image: © 2018 President of Ireland

But it wasn't sport that took the limelight yesterday - it was Bród.

The President’s dog Bród stole the show at today’s reception to honour the Irish women’s field #hockey team.https://t.co/wUHAFZKUpq

Photo: INPHO pic.twitter.com/Auoh2k6A4p — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) September 7, 2018

One of the president's two Bernese Mountain dogs stole the show - with the guests crowding around for selfies.

Image: © 2018 President of Ireland

The Madraí an Uachtaráin, Shadow and Bród, are no strangers to news - featuring in many garden party photos.