Web Summit is coming back to Ireland.

Organisers announced in a Facebook post published this morning that Web Summit's MoneyConf will come to Dublin next year.

Organisers also announced they will be providing €1.5 million a year in free tickets to students from every school and college in Ireland to all of their events globally.

They also added that the timing of their return has nothing to do with Enda Kenny’s departure.

Web Summit will host a public press conference on Thursday June 22 in Dublin where they'll reveal more about their future plans.