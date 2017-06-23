It's Bring Your Dog To Work Day!
Dogs in the workplace can reduce stress levels and help boost staff morale.
It's Bring Your Dog To Work Day and Irish companies are being encouraged to get involved.
Dogs Trust Ireland is offering a limited number of goodie bags to workplaces welcoming dogs today.
It's part of a campaign to make Ireland the best country in the world to be a dog!
Kim Buckley has this report:
It's #BringYourDogToWorkDay and Iggy is busy out in @LyconIreland in Sandyford 😍 pic.twitter.com/RxwzZ0EnsW— Kim Buckley (@KiiimBuckley) June 23, 2017
Stan is too busy to talk #BringYourDogToWorkDay @Epsilon_Dublin @TodayFMNews pic.twitter.com/XGGWzxsFKP— Kim Buckley (@KiiimBuckley) June 23, 2017
The office is a happier place today because of #BringYourDogToWorkDay. The lovely Lola adopted from @DogsTrust_IE by our colleague Jude.🐶 pic.twitter.com/44sxpAnoNn— DEBRA Ireland (@debraireland) June 23, 2017
Top dog Stella (the Hound) celebrating @DogsTrust_IE #BringYourDogToWorkDay Thanks for the treats guys! #DogFriendlyIreland pic.twitter.com/0V2sZi47SC— Buck & Hound (@BuckandHound) June 23, 2017
Pardon the interufftion - Professor CoCo 🐶 has arrived to the office of @combinedmedia for #BringYourDogToWorkDay #DogFriendlyIreland pic.twitter.com/T697nwMogn— Combined Media (@combinedmedia) June 23, 2017
Had fun celebrating #BringYourDogToWorkDay guest editing in @EVOKE with my @DogsTrust_IE baby Juno 🐾🐶 pic.twitter.com/Fw9N3fDQx3— HollyCarpenter (@Holly0910) June 23, 2017