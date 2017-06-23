Dogs in the workplace can reduce stress levels and help boost staff morale.

It's Bring Your Dog To Work Day and Irish companies are being encouraged to get involved.

Dogs Trust Ireland is offering a limited number of goodie bags to workplaces welcoming dogs today.

It's part of a campaign to make Ireland the best country in the world to be a dog!

Kim Buckley has this report:









The office is a happier place today because of #BringYourDogToWorkDay. The lovely Lola adopted from @DogsTrust_IE by our colleague Jude.🐶 pic.twitter.com/44sxpAnoNn — DEBRA Ireland (@debraireland) June 23, 2017









Pardon the interufftion - Professor CoCo 🐶 has arrived to the office of @combinedmedia for #BringYourDogToWorkDay #DogFriendlyIreland pic.twitter.com/T697nwMogn — Combined Media (@combinedmedia) June 23, 2017







