It’s Britney, Bitch!

For the first and only time, “Britney: Piece of Me” will visit Dublin’s 3Arena on 20 August for fans that were not able to see the show in Las Vegas.

Tickets priced from €69.50 go on Sale Saturday 27 January at 9am.

The tour follows her four-year headlining residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.

She received rave reviews from both critics and fans alike since opening in December 2013.

The tour also takes in dates in Washington DC, New York, Berlin, Antwerp, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

She’ll be banging out all the classics in Dublin ... well worth €69.50!

And in other showbiz:

The Young Offenders TV series will be on screens from February 8th on RTE2. The Young Offenders became a box office sensation and was the highest grossing Irish movie of 2016, raking in well over €1 million. The six-part television series will see the stars reprise their roles and it will start at the same point as the movie, telling a different story, “almost like a prequel”.

The Young Offenders starts on Thursday, February 8 on RTÉ2 at 9.30pm.

It's also awards season, and the Razzies are out today. Bad day for Jamie Dornan...

The Mummy, Fifty Shades Darker and the latest Transformers movie, The Last Knight are the leading contenders for worst film. Full list of the worst films and actors below!

Ant and Dec will be hoping to snap up the presenting prize for the 17th year running at the National Television Awards tonight.

The popular double act are up against Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield for the coveted TV presenter title.

The Geordie duo are reigning champions, having won the title for a record-breaking 16 years.

We'll find out who's up for an Oscar later today. Saoirse Ronan is the main Irish hopeful for her role in Ladybird. While Martin McDonagh's 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' is favourite for Best Picture.

Full list of Razzie nominations:

Worst picture

Baywatch

The Emoji Movie

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers XVII: The Last Knight

Worst actress

Katherine Heigl (Unforgettable)

Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades Darker)

Jennifer Lawrence (Mother!)

Tyler Perry (BOO! 2: A Madea Halloween)

Emma Watson (The Circle)

Worst actor

Tom Cruise (The Mummy)

Johnny Depp (Pirates of the Caribbean XIII: Dead Men Tell No Tales)

Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades Darker)

Zac Efron (Baywatch)

Mark Wahlberg (Daddy’s Home 2 and Transformers XVII: The Last Knight)

Worst supporting actor

Javier Bardem (Mother! and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales)

Russell Crowe (The Mummy)

Josh Duhamel (Transformers XVII: The Last Knight)

Mel Gibson (Daddy’s Home 2)

Anthony Hopkins (Collide and Transformers XVII: The Last Knight)

Worst supporting actress

Kim Basinger (Fifty Shades Darker)

Sofia Boutella (The Mummy)

Laura Haddock (Transformers XVII: Last Knight)

Goldie Hawn (Snatched)

Susan Sarandon (A Bad Moms Christmas)

Worst screen combo

Any Combination of Two Characters, Two Sex Toys or Two Sexual Positions – Fifty Shades Darker

Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots or Two Explosions – Transformers XVII: Last Knight

Any Two Obnoxious Emojis – The Emoji Movie

Johnny Depp and His Worn Out Drunk Routine – Pirates of the Caribbean XIII: Dead Careers Tell No Tales

Tyler Perry and Either the Ratty Old Dress or Worn Out Wig – BOO! 2: A Madea Halloween

Worst remake, ripoff or sequel

Baywatch

BOO! 2: A Madea Halloween

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers XVII: Last Knight

Worst director

Darren Aronofsky (Mother!)

Michael Bay (Transformers XVII: The Last Knight)

James Foley (Fifty Shades Darker)

Alex Kurtzman (The Mummy)

Anthony (Tony) Leonidis (The Emoji Movie)

Worst screenplay

Baywatch

The Emoji Movie

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers XVII: The Last Knight