It's emerged McDonalds staff helped to end a manhunt in the US for a killer who posted a video of a murder on Facebook.

Officers had been looking for Steve Stephens after a man was murdered in Ohio on Sunday.

The suspect shot himself dead following a police chase in Pennsylvania yesterday.

"I think the people on social media kind of know the power and the harm it can do," says @CLEpolice chief https://t.co/UOWsuDHOhG pic.twitter.com/FHKKCA6HOs — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 18, 2017





Tom Ducharme - who owns the fast food franchise - says a worker recognised him as he placed an order.

The female staff member is now in line for the $50,000 reward that was offered as part of the manhunt.