It's feared more victims of the WannaCry cyber attack could emerge, as businesses return to work after the weekend.

Europol estimates that 200-thousand cases have already been discovered in at least 150 countries.

There's only one confirmed case in Ireland so far - a healthcare unit in County Wexford - which the HSE says it's assisting but is not connected to its main network.

The HSE sent out anti-virus software and patches over the weekend and is advising staff to turn on computers but not to log-on for two hours to ensure they've taken effect.

Chief Information Officer Richard Corbridge says they'll be sending IT specialists to all the major facilities:

 