The Chair of the Mental Health Commission says its like Groundhog Day, as 44 children have been admitted to adult facilities from January to May.



While the number of admissions fell last year by almost 30 percent, figures are rising again this year, causing concern for the regulator of services.



One possible reason for the rise is a reduced number of beds for Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services, in part due to a shortage of personnel.



Juliette Gash reports;

Chairman of Mental Health Cmsn says it's like Groundhog Day as they continue to decry bad services yearly. 44 kids in adult svcs in 5 mths pic.twitter.com/VOoNyy29KF — Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) July 7, 2017