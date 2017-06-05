35 thousand women are expected to take to the streets of Dublin today for the VHI Women's Mini Marathon.

Participants can run, jog or walk the 10 KM race, which sees lots of professional athletes taking part:

It's 20 yrs since I won my first of 4 @VhiWMM Women's Mini Marathon! Best of luck to all those taking part. Enjoy pic.twitter.com/8IqJo2txxS — Catherina McKiernan (@cat_mckiernan) June 5, 2017

It's the last time the event will be held on the bank holiday Monday, from next year it'll move to Sunday instead - to allow people make the most of the weekend.

Kathy Enderson, CEO of the mini marathon has this advice for anyone taking part:

Organisers say be in your zone by 1.30, come weather prepared and take public transport to the event where possible.

Participants will be supporting hundreds of good causes, while thousands use the event as a marker of a milestone in their lives.

Kathy says it can be very emotional:

Road closures and parking restrictions will be in place around the city and motorists are asked for their cooperation. You can get more details by checking out the VHI Women's Mini Marathon website.