It's National Bike Week!
More than half of us owns a bike, but less than one in ten cycle it every day.
Health is the main reason that motivates people to cycle, followed by the environmental benefits and speed.
New figures have also revealed that men are more likely to cycle every day than women.
The stats have been released as part of National Bike Week with events taking place all over the country.
Kim Buckley has this report:
Tried out the @DublinVelodrome @SmithfieldSq for national #bikeweek. Me nerves!!! @TodayFMNews pic.twitter.com/eG2WuSB3xa— Kim Buckley (@KiiimBuckley) June 12, 2017