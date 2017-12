Despite rumours of a reconciliation, Louise and Jamie Redknapp have been granted a divorce after 19 years of marriage.

Former pop star and Strictly contestant, Louise, filed the papers citing the 'unreasonable behaviour' of her ex-footballer husband.

When the couple announced their separation earlier this year, Louise said she felt like 'a sort of Stepford wife'.

The pair have two sons together, Charley, 13, and Beau, nine.