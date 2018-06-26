Temperatures are set to rise even further today, as the heatwave continues.

Met Éireann is predicting top temperatures of 28 degrees later, with temperatures set to increase further later in the week.

A status yellow high temperature warning for Ireland remains in place for the country throughout the week.

The hot and dry spell has put pressure on water supplies, with Irish Water currently monitoring reservoir levels at a number of locations.

Kate Gannon of Irish Water says the public can help by taking a few simple steps.

She observed: "Don't use hoses to water your garden - if you are going to water things, water them late in the evening.

"Avoid washing your cars, avoid power-hosing. If you are going to have a paddling pool for the kids, please keep it as shallow as possible.

"Also consider taking four to five minute showers, as opposed to taking baths."

File photo. Image: RollingNews.ie