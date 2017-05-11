He says he'll miss the mission

Former FBI Director James Comey says he doesn't plan to dwell on President Donald Trump's decision to fire him or the "way it was executed".

In a farewell letter, Mr Comey says he accepts the president can fire him "for any reason - or no reason at all".

He says he will be fine - but he will miss the mission "deeply."

US Presidential historian Allan Lichtman compares the sacking to when Richard Nixon fired those investigating Watergate - the scandal that brought him down: