Former FBI Director James Comey says he doesn't plan to dwell on President Donald Trump's decision to fire him or the "way it was executed".

In a farewell letter, Mr Comey says he accepts the president can fire him "for any reason - or no reason at all".

He says he will be fine - but he will miss the mission "deeply."

US Presidential historian Allan Lichtman compares the sacking to when Richard Nixon fired those investigating Watergate - the scandal that brought him down: