Jamiroquai's Jay Kay has made an emotional tribute to one of the band's original members, Toby Smith.

The 46 year-old, who died on Tuesday, played keyboard until 2002 and went on to become the music producer for The Hoosiers.

Jay Kay's described his "grief and pain" and said "without him, there would be no Jamiroquai".

He'd been fighting an illness, which hasn't been revealed.