

Jury selection is almost complete in the trial of Molly Martens Corbett and her father Thomas Martens, who are accused of murdering Limerick man Jason Corbett in North Carolina two years ago.

Both are charged with second degree murder for their role in causing the death of Mr Corbett.

For the past five days the jury selection process has been underway.

Late on Friday evening, there was confirmation of the selection of the 12 agreed jurors, 9 women and 3 men, two alternates still need to be chosen.

Ralph Riegel, Southern Correspondent with the Irish Independent, is in Lexington in North Carolina.