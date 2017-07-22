The brother-in-law of murdered Limerick man Jason Corbett has filed a separate lawsuit in the US.

The Irish Daily Mail reports David Lynch is bringing a civil suit of wrongful death against Molly Martens and her father Tom, who are facing a criminal charge of second degree murder.

Mr Corbett was found with fatal head injuries at his home in North Carolina in August 2015.

The 9 women and 3 men who will make up the jury for the trial of Tom and Molly Martens have now been confirmed.