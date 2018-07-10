Jastine Valdez's murder has not been linked to other serious crimes after a trawl of the national DNA database.

The 24 year old woman was killed by Mark Hennessy, who was later shot dead in a confrontation with Gardai.

It's reported Gardai have been unable to make any connection between the 40 year old and unsolved murders or sexual assaults.

He was not known to Gardai for any serious criminal behaviour before he abducted and killed 24 year old Jastine Valdez near Enniskerry in May.

Her body was found days later off Pucks Castle Lane after Hennessy was shot dead in a confrontation with Gardai in Cherrywood.

The Tallaght IT student was laid to rest in her native Philippines last week.