The President of the EU Commission Jean-Claude Juncker is visiting Dublin for a two-day series of events.

Accompanied by EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, he'll hold talks with the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Simon Coveney.

Minister for European Affairs Helen McEntee will also attend the meeting at Government Buildings.

It comes one week ahead of the EU June summit, as pressure mounts on the UK to declare its formal plan on the Irish border.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar shakes hands with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels in 2017 | Image: Twitter

Speaking ahead of the visit, Mr Varadkar said: "I will thank President Juncker and Michel Barnier for their ongoing support for Ireland and their show of solidarity throughout the Brexit negotiations.

"This is an important opportunity to assess the state of play in the Brexit negotiations.

"We need to see much more progress from the UK to implement the commitments they made in December and March, and I expect the UK’s efforts to intensify in the period ahead".

Mr Juncker will also address a joint sitting of the Dáil and Seanad in the Dáil chamber this morning.