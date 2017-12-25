A search has been launched for two men who are missing after a jeep entered the water in the Louisburgh area of County Mayo.

The alarm was raised at around 3 o'clock this morning, when a vehicle got into difficulty at the Carrow-niskey River.

There were three men in the car - one in their late teens managed to escape.

The other two, believed to be in their late 20s, are missing.

The Garda Diving Unit, local Gardai and the Coast Guard are all involved in the operation, and the search is ongoing.