British Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn has attacked the Prime Minister Theresa May after she called a snap general election.

A debate is underway in the House of Commons which will then be followed by a vote.

May is expected to secure the two thirds majority needed which will bring forward the election by three years.

She's insisting that the vote will strengthen Brexit negotiations, but she's ruled out facing party leaders in TV debates.

Something which Corbyn has criticised.





Kim Buckley has this report: