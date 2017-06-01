Hollywood actor Jim Carey is set to face trial accused of supplying the drugs that killed his ex-girlfriend.

The mother of Cathriona White who was from Cappawhite in Tipperary is suing the 55 year old star claiming he provided the drugs used in her suicide.

The Dumb and Dumber actor has denied all charges and his lawyer had filed a motion to dismiss the case.

But an LA judge denied the motion and said the trial would last 20 days.