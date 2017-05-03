US chat show host Jimmy Kimmel has made a passionate plea to President Trump not to cut US healthcare funding.

On his show on Monday, he shared the story of his newborn son's heart defect and surgery.

He's called on Trump not to overhaul healthcare law, which could allow health insurers to charge people with pre-existing conditions higher premiums.

Barack Obama has since tweeted his support for Kimmel.

Well said, Jimmy. That's exactly why we fought so hard for the ACA, and why we need to protect it for kids like Billy. And congratulations! https://t.co/77F8rZrD3P — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 2, 2017



