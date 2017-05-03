He's appealed to Trump not to cut healthcare funding

US chat show host Jimmy Kimmel has made a passionate plea to President Trump not to cut US healthcare funding.

On his show on Monday, he shared the story of his newborn son's heart defect and surgery.

He's called on Trump not to overhaul healthcare law, which could allow health insurers to charge people with pre-existing conditions higher premiums.

Barack Obama has since tweeted his support for Kimmel.


 