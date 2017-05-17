US chat show host Jimmy Kimmel's returning to host the 90th Academy Awards next March.

The comic's joked about the mix up at this year's Oscars ceremony, with the wrong movie being announced as best picture.

He says "if you think we screwed up the ending this year, wait until you see what we have planned for the 90th anniversary show".

Thanks to @TheAcademy for asking me to host The #Oscars again (assuming I opened the right envelope) — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 16, 2017



