

Joan Burton claims her fellow TD Paul Murphy looked “pretty happy with himself” as she sat inside a Garda car surrounded by protestors in 2014.

She is giving evidence in the trial of Deputy Murphy and six others accused of falsely imprisoning her and her adviser in Jobstown in Dublin.

Joan Burton spent just under an hour outlining what she claims happened to her after she attended a graduation ceremony in Jobstown on Nov 15th 2014.

VIDEO #Jobstown7 arriving at court. Joan Burton due in witness box this morning. They're accused of falsely imprisoning the former Tánaiste pic.twitter.com/LDd2z2g3nz — Frank Greaney (@FrankGreaney) April 27, 2017



She began by saying she was Tánaiste and Minister for Social Protection at the time and was invited to a local education centre to speak with graduates. She said she was advised to leave early as a crowd of protestors began to gather outside the church where she gave the speech.

The jury heard she and her adviser Karen O’Connell ran to an unmarked Garda car. She claimed the crowd surrounded it and they were unable to move. She said the same thing happened when they were transferred to a Garda jeep an hour later and they were eventually instructed to make a run for another Garda vehicle.

She said she just “legged” it as fast as she could and she said she doesn’t know how she got the energy because she was very stiff and cold from sitting in the other two cars for three hours.

Deputy Murphy and his six co-accused deny the charges.



