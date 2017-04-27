The former Tánaiste Joan Burton is due to give evidence today in the so-called ‘Jobstown Seven’ trial.

Solidarity TD Paul Murphy and six others have denied falsely imprisoning her and her adviser during a water charge protest in Dublin three years ago.

Yesterday, the prosecutor Sean Gillane delivered his opening address to the jury and gave a brief overview of the State’s case against the accused.

He said it would be alleged that Deputy Paul Murphy and the six others, which includes two Solidarity Councillors and four men from the Tallaght area, intentionally or recklessly restricted the personal liberty of the then Tánaiste Joan Burton and her adviser Karen O’Connell without their consent.

He said it would be alleged the women were effectively trapped when a large crowd of protesters surrounded two Garda vehicles they were in.

It’s alleged to have happened after the Dublin West TD had delivered a speech at a graduation ceremony in Jobstown.

Deputy Burton is expected to be called as one of the first prosecution witnesses when the trial resumes this morning.



