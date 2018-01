210 new jobs have been announced for Limerick and Dublin.

H&MV Engineering is to double its workforce in Limerick to 300 over the next three to five years.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will be on hand for today's announcement.

Meanwhile, a flight catering company is creating 60 new jobs at Dublin airport.

DNATA, which is part of the Emirates group, is looking for chefs, finance staff and logistic personnel.