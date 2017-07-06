The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says the Garda Commissioner and her senior management should "look into" the evidence given by garda members in the Jobstown trial.

Solidarity TD Paul Murphy and five others were acquitted of falsely imprisoning former Tánaiste Joan Burton and her adviser Karen O’Connell at a water charge protest in 2014.

Speaking to RTÉ Prime Time, Mr Varadkar says the public need to be able to trust what the gardaí say.

"There is one thing that I would say and I have no difficulty saying it, people need to trust what the gardaí say on the stand, and I can understand that perhaps in a scenario whereby lots of things are happening quickly and people are caught up in the heat of the moment they may have a recollection that isn't exactly as things happened.

"But I would be very concerned if its the case that we would ever have gardaí on a stand in the court giving evidence that is not in line with the facts, that is not in line with the video evidence and I think that there is something there that needs to be looked at both by the Garda Commissioner and senior garda management.

"We need to be able to trust that when the gardaí stand up in court and they say something happened that it did happen - and it shouldn't conflict with video evidence and if it does then that is a problem."