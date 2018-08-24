John Gilligan has been arrested in the North and charged with money laundering offences.

The 66-year-old from Dublin was arrested yesterday evening by Border Force officers while attempting to board a flight to Spain at Belfast International Airport.

Officers recovered around €23,000 in cash at the scene.

Mr Gilligan appeared today at Coleraine Magistrates Court.

He was remanded in custody until Tuesday 4th September, when he will appear before Antrim Magistrates Court.