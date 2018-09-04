John Gilligan has appeared in court in Antrim accused of trying to smuggle more than 20,000 Euro out of Belfast international airport.

The 66-year-old was arrested after the cash was seized in August, with the UK's National Crime agency saying the money was the profit of criminal activity.

The NCA say a man was held at the airport on suspicion of money laundering after 23,000 euro was seized,

Prosecutors told Antrim Magistrates court today the investigation was in it's early stages, as they sought a four week adjournment to the case.

However defence solicitors asked for the shortest possible adjournment.

They claim the pensioner, from Greenforth Crescent in Dublin, isn't in good health after an attempt on his life in 2014 - when he was shot six times.

Judge Broderick adjourned the case for a week whilst he seeks a new judge to hear the case.

He was previously a partner in a firm that represented Mr Gilligan in the Special Criminal Court and said it would be inappropriate for him to preside.