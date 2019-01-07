John Gilligan is set to go to the UK's highest court in a bid to be released from custody.

He is in prison in the North awaiting trial after being arrested with a suitcase containing over €20,000.

John Gilligan has been denied bail several times as he awaits trial on a charge of attempting to remove criminal property.

His case was due back before the High Court in Belfast again this morning where his lawyers said he has suffered discrimination compared to those awaiting trial in other parts of the UK.

They said at 140 days - Gilligan has been held twice as long in custody compared to others.

But the Judge refused leave to take an appeal to the UK's Supreme Court.

However Gilligan's solicitor has confirmed he will now petition directly for a hearing in London.