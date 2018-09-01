Emotions ran high at the funeral of US Senator John McCain in Washington today.

He died last weekend aged 81 after a battle with brain cancer.

Eulogies were given by former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

Senator McCain's daughter took a swipe at Donald Trump, saying her Dad was "the real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly".

In a tearful address to mourners, Meghan McCain described her father as a hero.