Former presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush among the mourners

Emotions ran high at the funeral of US Senator John McCain in Washington today.

He died last weekend aged 81 after a battle with brain cancer.

Eulogies were given by former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

Senator McCain's daughter took a swipe at Donald Trump, saying her Dad was "the real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly".

In a tearful address to mourners, Meghan McCain described her father as a hero.