Stars including Johnny Depp, Bono, Sinead O'Connor and Nick Cave turned out to celebrate The Pogues singer Shane McGowan's 60th birthday in Dublin last night.

A gig took place in the National Concert Hall with the President Michael D Higgins also in attendance.

Last night President Michael D. Higgins presented Shane MacGowan with a Lifetime Achievement Award. pic.twitter.com/sSgI4q0wG9 — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) January 16, 2018





Johnny Depp and Bono preformed Down All The Days Together and at the end, Bono recited the lyrics of The Cranberries most famous songs in tribute to Dolores O'Riordan:

Sinead O'Connor made a surprise appearance, performing 'You're the One,' followed by Glen Hansard and Lisa O'Neill singing his iconic 'Fairytale of New York.'

Glen Hansard takes lead on Fairytale. A post shared by nadineoregan (@nadineoregan) on Jan 15, 2018 at 2:35pm PST

The line-up included original Sex Pistols bass guitarist Glen Matlock, Blondie drummer Clem Burke, Primal Scream frontman Bobby Gillespie, Damien Dempsey, Sharon Shannon, Imelda May, John Sheahan, and Libertines singer Carl Barât.

Catatonia's Cery's Mathews dedicated the song The Broad Majestic Shannon to Dolores O'Riordan.

Cerys Matthews takes the stage to sing a track dedicated to Dolores O’Riordan as part of the @poguesofficial Shane MacGowan 60th birthday celebrations ❤️ #cranberries @NCH_Music pic.twitter.com/6PJv7LGqJg — Nadine O'Regan (@NadineORegan) January 15, 2018





Stars turned out in force at the sold out gig last night including film director Neil Jordan, actors Stephen Rea and Cillian Murphy and musicians Finbar Furey and Paul Noonan from Bell X1.