Former British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has accused Theresa May of wrapping the country in a "suicide vest" and handing the detonator to Brussels.

Mr Johnson's used his article in Britain's Mail On Sunday to dramatically turn up the heat on the British Prime Minister.

He claims her Chequers proposal to be a 'humiliation' and that the Northern Ireland 'backstop' threatens the union between the north and the rest of the UK.

He also says that Britain stands to gain 'nothing in return' for agreeing to the EUs timetable and handing over 43 and a half billion euros in its divorce bill.

In this May 2017 file photo, Boris Johnson and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrive for a meeting during the NATO summit of heads of state and government in Brussels | Image: Thierry Charlier/AP/Press Association Images

He writes: "We have agreed to the EU's timetable; we have agreed to hand over £39bn, for nothing in return.

"Now under the Chequers proposal, we are set to agree to accept their rules - forever - with no say on the making of those rules. It is a humiliation.

"We look like a seven-stone weakling being comically bent out of shape by a 500lb gorilla.

"And the reason is simple: Northern Ireland, and the insanity of the so-called 'backstop'. We have opened ourselves to perpetual political blackmail.

"We have wrapped a suicide vest around the British constitution - and handed the detonator to Michel Barnier."

Many of his colleagues reacted with anger, some saying he'd gone too far.

Among them was Alan Duncan, who wrote on Twitter: "For Boris to say that the PM's view is like that of a suicide bomber is too much."