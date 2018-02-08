An Irish bakery is recalling bread products amid concerns some may contain small pieces of metal.

Johnston Mooney & O'Brien says only products with a best before date of 11th February are affected.

The company says while there is a very small risk that some of its bread products with this best before date may contain small pieces of metal - it is issuing a national recall as a precautionary measure.

It says any potentially affected packs have been removed from supermarket shelves, and any that were in the distribution system have also been recalled.

No bun or roll products are affected.

Anyone with a Johnston Mooney & O'Brien bread product with the the best before date can return it to the shop where it was bought for a full refund.

People can also send the empty packaging with their name and address to the company's Dublin address to get their money back: Johnston Mooney & O’Brien 11 Jamestown Road, Finglas, Dublin 11.